Outlander
39 of the Sexiest (Borderline NSFW) Moments From Outlander
A Star is Born
All the Juicy Details About Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born
Music
Over 50 Romantic Country Songs For Your First Dance

Fergie's "Enchante" Music Video

Fergie's "Enchanté" Video Features an Adorable Snippet of Her 4-Year-Old Son's Voice

Fergie isn't letting her split from husband Josh Duhamel slow down the release of her new album Double Dutchess one bit. The singer dropped the hypnotizing music video for "Enchanté (Carine)" on Thursday, which features supermodel Kendall Jenner going through a startling amount of gorgeous wardrobe changes. Not only that, but the track also contains an adorable snippet of Fergie's 4-year-old son, Axl Jack, speaking French at the beginning of the song. Check out the video above!

