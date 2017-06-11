You'll Need Oven Mitts to Watch Fifth Harmony's "Down" Music Video — It's That Hot

The next time you're looking for somewhere to stay on vacation, don't rule out going to a skeezy motel, because you just might bump into Fifth Harmony. For their latest music video, "Down," the girl group turns the heat up to 11 (see: writhing around on hotel beds, splashing each other in a hot tub) with the help of Gucci Mane. It's their first video without Camila Cabello, who left the band in late 2016 to pursue her own solo music, but we guarantee you won't even notice.