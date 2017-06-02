We Are Getting "Down" to Fifth Harmony's First Single Without Camila Cabello

Fifth Harmony is here to own the Summer with their new single "Down," featuring Gucci Mane. This new catchy tune is Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke Hernandez, Dinah Jane, and Normani Kordei's first song without Camila Cabello, who left the group in late 2016 and is now promoting her own solo music. It didn't disappoint! The banger has a very similar upbeat tempo to 5H's previous hit "Work From Home", so that should be a sign that it'll be playing in clubs around the world all Summer long.

The ladies performed the hit for the first time on Good Morning America, looking super sexy in coordinated outfits with denim jackets and black shirts. Watch it all go down (literally) in the video above.