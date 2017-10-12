 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
27 Game of Thrones Season 8 Theories to Read Until the Show Returns
Stranger Things
Stranger Things Season 2: Everything We Know
Books
13 Books Becoming Movies in 2018
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
GLOW Up This Halloween With These '80s-Tastic Costumes Inspired by the Show

GLOW took Netflix by storm this Summer, providing us with an ample amount of laughs, drama, and a newfound fascination with '80s clothing. To celebrate the hilarious wrestling comedy coming back for season two, why not channel your favorite character on Halloween this year?

Related
Grab Some Aqua Net, Crank Up Your Walkman, and Enjoy GLOW's '80s Soundtrack

Debbie "Liberty Bell" Eagan
Ruth "Zoya the Destroya" Wilder
Stacey "Ethel Rosenblatt" Beswick and Dawn "Edna Rosenblatt" Rivecca
Carmen "Machu Picchu" Wade
Tammé "The Welfare Queen" Dawson
Justine "Scab" Biagi
Sheila "The She Wolf"
Rhonda "Britannica" Richardson
Reggie "Vicky the Viking" Walsh
Liberty Bell and Zoya the Destroya
Sam Sylvia
Cherry "Junkchain" Bang
Melanie "Melrose" Rosen
Bash
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Glow TV ShowPop Culture Halloween CostumesNetflixHalloweenTV
Shopping Guide
No Hocus Pocus About It — These "Black Flame" Candles Will Put a Spell on You
by Brinton Parker
'90s Costumes You Can Buy
Nostalgia
by Hilary White
Celebrity Beauty Looks For Halloween Costumes
Beauty Trends
by Nykia Spradley
DIY Disney Costumes For Women
Disney
Make These 12 Disney Costumes With What's in Your Closet
by Hilary White
Effective Abs Workout
Halloween
Whether You're a Cute Cat or Sexy Nurse, Here Are 3 Flat-Ab Moves
by Emily Bibb
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds