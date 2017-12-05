 Skip Nav
These Dancing With the Stars Gifts Are Almost as Good as a Mirror Ball Trophy

Dancing With the Stars is always full of glitz and glamour, so why not bring a little bit of that to your holiday festivities? The latest season may be over, but the fun doesn't have to end. From mugs to shirts, these gifts will make your holidays just as bright as the mirror ball trophy.

Pajama Set
$30
from cafepress.com
Buy Now
T-Shirt
$15
from cafepress.com
Buy Now
Nintendo Game
$20
from bestbuy.com
Buy Now
Mug
$9
from cafepress.com
Buy Now
Wine Glass
$14
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Ornament
$15
from cafepress.com
Buy Now
Pillow
$25
from cafepress.com
Buy Now
Notebook
$10
from cafepress.com
Buy Now
Dancing With the Stars Live Tickets
$30+
from ticketmaster.com
Buy Now
