 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Dancing With the Stars's Season 25 Winner Shouldn't Come as a Surprise to Fans
Best of 2017
23 Beloved Shows We Said Goodbye to in 2017
Daisy Ridley
5 Theories That Could Explain Who Rey's Parents Are in Star Wars
American Horror Story Cult
Wait, Did American Horror Story: Cult Just Secretly Connect Back to Coven?

Who Won Dancing With the Stars Season 25?

Dancing With the Stars's Season 25 Winner Shouldn't Come as a Surprise to Fans

Dancing With the Stars has officially crowned its winner! On Tuesday night, Jordan Fisher and his partner, Lindsay Arnold, took home the mirror ball trophy for season 25. After wowing us with his impressive moves all season long, the charming 23-year-old beat out Lindsey Stirling and her partner, Mark Ballas, for the top spot in the competition. Of course, his win shouldn't come as a surprise to fans — he has been a fan favorite all season long.

Image Source: ABC
Join the conversation
Dancing With The StarsReality TVTV
Sasha Pieterse
Sasha Pieterse Performs a Sultry Little Mermaid Routine on DWTS Before Getting Eliminated
by Kelsie Gibson
Lindsey Stirling Freestyle on Dancing With the Stars
Dancing with the Stars
Lindsey Stirling Plays Violin While Ballroom Dancing Because She's That Freaking Amazing
by Kelsie Gibson
Jordan Fisher Moana Performance on Dancing With the Stars
Dancing with the Stars
Jordan Fisher Danced to His Own Disney Song on DWTS and Earned a Perfect Score
by Kelsie Gibson
Jordan Fisher Contemporary Dance on Dancing With the Stars
Dancing with the Stars
You Won't Be Able to Stop Crying After Jordan Fisher's Nearly Perfect DWTS Performance
by Kelsie Gibson
Vanessa Lachey Rumba on Dancing With the Stars
Dancing with the Stars
Vanessa Lachey Moves Husband Nick to Tears With Her Heartfelt DWTS Performance
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds