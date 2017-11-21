Dancing With the Stars's Season 25 Winner Shouldn't Come as a Surprise to Fans

Dancing With the Stars has officially crowned its winner! On Tuesday night, Jordan Fisher and his partner, Lindsay Arnold, took home the mirror ball trophy for season 25. After wowing us with his impressive moves all season long, the charming 23-year-old beat out Lindsey Stirling and her partner, Mark Ballas, for the top spot in the competition. Of course, his win shouldn't come as a surprise to fans — he has been a fan favorite all season long.