 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
18 Grey's Anatomy Gift Ideas Specifically to Give to Your "Person"
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
18 Grey's Anatomy Gift Ideas Specifically to Give to Your "Person"

There's a reason Grey's Anatomy has kept its fans pulled in for more than 13 seasons. Part of it is the fact that the show just seems to get it. That, and it's filled with steamy doctor sex, an endless number of sob-worthy songs, and inspiring quotes. With so many years on the air and such a dedicated fandom, why not spend this holiday season recognizing the die-hard "person" in your life? Scrub in, everyone.

"You're My Person" Gold Leather Zipper Pouch
$36
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Grey's Squad Tote Bag
$21.67
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
"You're My Person" Bracelet
$16
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"It's a Beautiful Day to Save Lives" Sweatshirt
$28
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"You Are My Person" Key Chain Keyring
$7
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Post-It Mug
$8
from amazon.com
Buy Now
"Grey's and Chill?" Unisex T-Shirt
$20
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
"It's a Beautiful Day to Save Lives" Vinyl Decal Sticker
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Letter-Printed Winter Socks
$4
from amazon.com
Buy Now
"You're My Person" Everyday Pillow
$25
from cafepress.com
Buy Now
"He's Very Dreamy" Quote Print
$13
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Meredith and Cristina Keychains
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"One Person" Journal
$10
from cafepress.com
Buy Now
Grey's Anatomy "Dark and Twisty" Shirt
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Grey's Anatomy Quote Print Duo
$7
from etsy.com
Buy Now
"You're My Person" Keychain
$8
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Cuccio Grey's Anatomy Nail Polish
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Meredith and Derek Post-It Copy
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Zipper Pouch
Tote Bag
Bracelet
Crewneck Sweater
Keyrings
Coffee Mug
T-Shirt
MacBook Decal
Socks
Pillow
Art Print
Matching Keychains
Notebook
T-Shirt
Quote Prints
Single Keychain
Lacquer Nail Polish
Post-It Replica
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Entertainment GiftsGift GuideHolidayGrey's AnatomyTV
Shop Story
Read Story
"You're My Person" Gold Leather Zipper Pouch
from etsy.com
$36
Grey's Squad Tote Bag
from redbubble.com
$21.67
"You're My Person" Bracelet
from etsy.com
$16
"It's a Beautiful Day to Save Lives" Sweatshirt
from etsy.com
$28
"You Are My Person" Key Chain Keyring
from amazon.com
$7
Post-It Mug
from amazon.com
$8
"Grey's and Chill?" Unisex T-Shirt
from redbubble.com
$20
"It's a Beautiful Day to Save Lives" Vinyl Decal Sticker
from amazon.com
$9
Letter-Printed Winter Socks
from amazon.com
$4
"You're My Person" Everyday Pillow
from cafepress.com
$25
"He's Very Dreamy" Quote Print
from etsy.com
$13
Meredith and Cristina Keychains
from etsy.com
$10
"One Person" Journal
from cafepress.com
$10
Grey's Anatomy "Dark and Twisty" Shirt
from etsy.com
$20
Grey's Anatomy Quote Print Duo
from etsy.com
$7
"You're My Person" Keychain
from etsy.com
$8
Cuccio Grey's Anatomy Nail Polish
from amazon.com
$12
Meredith and Derek Post-It Copy
from etsy.com
$15
Shop More
Star Wars Action & Toy Figures SHOP MORE
Star Wars
Playskool Mr. Potato Head Darth TaterContainer
from QVC
$27.99
Star Wars
Chewbacca Pop Vinyl Bobble Head
from HSN
$9.95
Star Wars
Episode VII The Force Awakens Finn Bobble Head
from HSN
$15.95
Star Wars
The Last Jedi Porg Electronic Plush
from Target
$31.99
Star Wars
The Last Jedi Porg Plush
from Target
$19.99
Hallmark Seasonal Decor SHOP MORE
Hallmark
Resin Figural Snoopy Decorated Ornament
from Macy's
$16
Hallmark
Resin Figural Ruby Slippers Ornament
from Macy's
$16
Hallmark
Olaf Sledding Resin Ornament
from Macy's
$16
Hallmark
Resin Figural Superman Ornament
from Macy's
$16
Hallmark
Elsa Resin Ornament
from Macy's
$16
Star Wars Action & Toy Figures AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Star Wars
The 12 Coolest Star Wars Toys For Your Little Jedi — Right in Time For the Holidays
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday For Kids
11 Fun Gifts For 2-Year-Olds — All Under $25
by Macy Cate Williams
Star Wars The Last Jedi
The Force Is Female! Hasbro Is Finally Releasing More Female Action Figures For Star Wars: Last Jedi
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Kid Shopping
220+ Brand-New Toys Your Kids Will Be Begging For This Year
by Alessia Santoro
Contrarian Evening Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Fall Fashion
You'll Say "Damn Girl, You Look Fine" When You Try These 20 Sexy Fall Dresses
by Macy Cate Williams
Dresses
There's Always a Time and a Place For Sexy Black Dresses — We Have 20
by Rebecca Brown
Wedding
31 Casual Wedding Dresses That Are Far From Fussy
by Maggie Panos
Wedding
Say "I Do" to the Best Bridesmaid Dresses in Every Color
by Aemilia Madden
Contrarian Evening Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
alexandrabeeblog
alliewears
crystalphuong
attn.to.detail
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds