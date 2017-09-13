 Skip Nav
31 Times You Felt Like Grey's Anatomy Understood You Better Than Anyone

During our many years with the Grey's Anatomy gang, we've had so many ups and downs. We've suffered through all the heartbreaking finales; made our way through dozens of disasters, hookups, and deaths; and secretly decided which Grey's Anatomy doctor we are. To commemorate just how far we've come, we're going back through all the moments we felt like we had a permanent understanding with Grey's. Go ahead, let the nostalgia seep in.

When Addison Commits to the Best Kind of Therapy
When Cristina Reminds You to Be Your Best Advocate
When Callie Is Drunk and Doesn't Even Care
When Cristina Gets So Real About When It's Time to Leave
When Meredith Decides to Be Vulnerable
When Callie Reminds All the Couples That Single People Are Not Having It
When Meredith Reminds You It's OK to Be Sad
When Any and Every Impromptu Dance Party Happens
When Meredith Says the Thing That Means Exactly the Opposite
When Cristina Shuts It Down in a Mere Moment
When Izzie Totally Knows How Much Life Sucks
When Cristina Demonstrates Proper Priorities
When Cristina Was Pretty Much Speaking Directly to You
When Meredith Shows You How Lost and Confused Everyone Is
When Bailey Tells You What It's Like to Feel Broken
When Meredith Just Can't Anymore and Neither Can You
When Izzie Isn't Afraid to Make It About Herself and Her Needs
When Cristina's Sarcastic Humor Is Everything You Aspire To
When Meredith Knows Exactly How Awful Humans Are
When Cristina Teaches You How to Be a Grown-Ass Woman
When You Know About Meredith's Dark Side
When Meredith Says Everything You're Feeling About Life's Fairness
When Cristina Unveils What the Holidays Are Truly About
When Meredith Is Just Tired of Everything
When Meredith Talks About Real Problems
When Meredith Isn't Afraid to Lay It Down
When Cristina Knows How Much Your Mind Can Race
When Meredith Talks About the Wretchedness of It All
When Cristina Reveals the Truth About the "B*tchy Resting Face"
When Meredith Advocates Fierce Self Love
When Meredith Schools You on How to Treat People
GifsGrey's AnatomyTV
