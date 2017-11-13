Gifts For People Who Like Stranger Things
27 Stranger Things Gifts You'll Be Tempted to Keep For Yourself
Stranger Things commanded the attention of Netflix watchers everywhere when it premiered last year, and then when it came back in 2017 for round two. Not only is the show itself amazing, but it has already contributed so much to pop culture. Admit it, you'll never look at waffles without thinking of Eleven again. Before you go too far into a hole digging up every detail about season three, check out these items — just in time for the holidays!
Ouija Stranger Things GameBuy Now See more Target Board Games
FUNKO Pop! Stranger Things: Eleven Keychain
$5.99
from Tilly's
Stranger Things Men's Stranger Things Ugly Holiday Light-Up Sweater - Red
$32.99
Stranger Things Men's Stranger Things Heads Graphic T-Shirt - Heather Gray
$12.99
Stranger Things Women's Stranger Things Graphic Jogger Pants (Juniors') - CharcoalBuy Now See more Target Activewear Pants
Notes from The Upside Down Stranger Things Book
$21
from Asos
FUNKO Pop! Stranger Things: Demogorgon Keychain
$5.99
from Tilly's
The Book of Barb: A Celebration of Stranger Things' Iconic Wing Woman By Nadia Bailey
$14.95
from Urban Outfitters
Stranger Things Women's Stranger Things Graphic T-Shirt (Juniors') - BlackBuy Now See more Target Teen Girls' Tops
Stranger Things Women's Stranger Things What Would Barb Do Graphic T-Shirt (Juniors') - GrayBuy Now See more Target Teen Girls' Tops
Etsy Mornings Are For Coffee And Contemplation - Jim Hopper Shirt - Stranger Things Shirt - Eleven Shirt
$15.95
from Etsy
Stranger Things Men's Stranger Things Raglan Sweatshirt - IvoryBuy Now See more Target Sweats & Hoodies
Funko POP! Television: Stranger Things S2- Hopper with Donut with CHASE Mini Figure
$8.99
Etsy Camp Upside Down Tank Top - Hawkins Tank Top - Stranger Things Shirt - Stranger Things Tee - Jumper
$15.95
from Etsy
