 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
27 Stranger Things Gifts You'll Be Tempted to Keep For Yourself

Stranger Things commanded the attention of Netflix watchers everywhere when it premiered last year, and then when it came back in 2017 for round two. Not only is the show itself amazing, but it has already contributed so much to pop culture. Admit it, you'll never look at waffles without thinking of Eleven again. Before you go too far into a hole digging up every detail about season three, check out these items — just in time for the holidays!

Target Board Games
Ouija Stranger Things Game
$19.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Board Games
Tilly's Clothes and Shoes
FUNKO Pop! Stranger Things: Eleven Keychain
$5.99
from Tilly's
Buy Now See more Tilly's Clothes and Shoes
Target Sweaters
Stranger Things Men's Stranger Things Ugly Holiday Light-Up Sweater - Red
$32.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Sweaters
Alphabet T-Shirt
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Sticker
$3
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
Target Tees
Stranger Things Men's Stranger Things Heads Graphic T-Shirt - Heather Gray
$12.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Tees
Target Activewear Pants
Stranger Things Women's Stranger Things Graphic Jogger Pants (Juniors') - Charcoal
$19.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Activewear Pants
Books
Notes from The Upside Down Stranger Things Book
$21
from Asos
Buy Now See more Books Women's Fashion
Stud Earrings
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Tilly's Clothes and Shoes
FUNKO Pop! Stranger Things: Demogorgon Keychain
$5.99
from Tilly's
Buy Now See more Tilly's Clothes and Shoes
Urban Outfitters
The Book of Barb: A Celebration of Stranger Things' Iconic Wing Woman By Nadia Bailey
$14.95
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Desktop Books
Target Teen Girls' Tops
Stranger Things Women's Stranger Things Graphic T-Shirt (Juniors') - Black
$14.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Teen Girls' Tops
Target Teen Girls' Tops
Stranger Things Women's Stranger Things What Would Barb Do Graphic T-Shirt (Juniors') - Gray
$14.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Teen Girls' Tops
Hasbro
Stranger Things Eggo Card Game
$14.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Hasbro Card Games
Scarf
$30
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
Stranger Things String Light Necklace
$25
from amazon.com
Buy Now
El's Waffles Candle
$7
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Stranger Things Soundtrack, Vol. 1
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Etsy Tops
Etsy Mornings Are For Coffee And Contemplation - Jim Hopper Shirt - Stranger Things Shirt - Eleven Shirt
$15.95
from Etsy
Buy Now See more Etsy Tops
Target Sweats & Hoodies
Stranger Things Men's Stranger Things Raglan Sweatshirt - Ivory
$19.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Sweats & Hoodies
Target Action & Toy Figures
Funko POP! Television: Stranger Things S2- Hopper with Donut with CHASE Mini Figure
$8.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Action & Toy Figures
Hawkins Sweatshirt
$24
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Etsy Women's Fashion
Etsy Camp Upside Down Tank Top - Hawkins Tank Top - Stranger Things Shirt - Stranger Things Tee - Jumper
$15.95
from Etsy
Buy Now See more Etsy Women's Fashion
Throw Pillow
$20
from redbubble.com
Buy Now
Stranger Things T-Shirt
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set
$40
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Stranger Things Hawkins Middle School AV Club
$8
from amazon.com
Buy Now
FUNKO Pop! Stranger Things Eleven Keychain
Stranger Things Ugly Holiday Light-Up Sweater
Ouija Stranger Things Game
Stranger Things Alphabet T-Shirt
Stranger Things Stickers
Stranger Things Heads Graphic T-Shirt
Stranger Things Graphic Jogger Pants
Notes from The Upside Down Stranger Things Book
Stranger Things Mike and Eleven Stud Earrings
FUNKO Pop! Stranger Things Demogorgon Keychain
The Book of Barb: A Celebration of Stranger Things' Iconic Wing Woman By Nadia Bailey
Stranger Things Graphic T-Shirt
Stranger Things What Would Barb Do Graphic T-Shirt
Hasbro Stranger Things Eggo Card Game
Stranger Things Scarf
Stranger Things Necklace
Stranger Things Waffles Candles
Stranger Things Season 1 Soundtrack
Mornings Are For Coffee And Contemplation Shirt
Stranger Things Raglan Sweatshirt
Funko POP! Stranger Things Hopper
Hawkins Middle School Sweatshirt
Camp Upside Down Tank Top
Stranger Things Pillow
Hawkins Middle School AV Club T-Shirt
Stranger Things T-Shirt
Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set
Start Slideshow
Entertainment GiftsStranger ThingsGift GuideHolidayTV
Shop Story
Read Story
Target
Ouija Stranger Things Game
from Target
$19.99
Tilly's
FUNKO Pop! Stranger Things: Eleven Keychain
from Tilly's
$5.99
Target
Stranger Things Men's Stranger Things Ugly Holiday Light-Up Sweater - Red
from Target
$32.99
Alphabet T-Shirt
from amazon.com
$9
Sticker
from redbubble.com
$3
Target
Stranger Things Men's Stranger Things Heads Graphic T-Shirt - Heather Gray
from Target
$12.99
Target
Stranger Things Women's Stranger Things Graphic Jogger Pants (Juniors') - Charcoal
from Target
$19.99
Books
Notes from The Upside Down Stranger Things Book
from Asos
$21
Stud Earrings
from etsy.com
$10
Tilly's
FUNKO Pop! Stranger Things: Demogorgon Keychain
from Tilly's
$5.99
Urban Outfitters
The Book of Barb: A Celebration of Stranger Things' Iconic Wing Woman By Nadia Bailey
from Urban Outfitters
$14.95
Target
Stranger Things Women's Stranger Things Graphic T-Shirt (Juniors') - Black
from Target
$14.99
Target
Stranger Things Women's Stranger Things What Would Barb Do Graphic T-Shirt (Juniors') - Gray
from Target
$14.99
Hasbro
Stranger Things Eggo Card Game
from Target
$14.99
Scarf
from redbubble.com
$30
Stranger Things String Light Necklace
from amazon.com
$25
El's Waffles Candle
from etsy.com
$7
Stranger Things Soundtrack, Vol. 1
from amazon.com
$12
Etsy
Etsy Mornings Are For Coffee And Contemplation - Jim Hopper Shirt - Stranger Things Shirt - Eleven Shirt
from Etsy
$15.95
Target
Stranger Things Men's Stranger Things Raglan Sweatshirt - Ivory
from Target
$19.99
Target
Funko POP! Television: Stranger Things S2- Hopper with Donut with CHASE Mini Figure
from Target
$8.99
Hawkins Sweatshirt
from etsy.com
$24
Etsy
Etsy Camp Upside Down Tank Top - Hawkins Tank Top - Stranger Things Shirt - Stranger Things Tee - Jumper
from Etsy
$15.95
Throw Pillow
from redbubble.com
$20
Stranger Things T-Shirt
from amazon.com
$10
Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set
from amazon.com
$40
Stranger Things Hawkins Middle School AV Club
from amazon.com
$8
Shop More
Tilly's Clothes and Shoes SHOP MORE
Full Tilt
Vintage Floral Womens Kimono
from Tilly's
$29.99
Qupid
Geo Lasercut Womens Booties
from Tilly's
$32.99
Full Tilt
5 Pack Luxe Bracelets
from Tilly's
$8.99
Full Tilt
Floral Womens Tie Front Shirt
from Tilly's
$26.99
Tilly's
INDIGO REIN Embroidered Floral Womens Skinny Jeans
from Tilly's
$29.99
Target Board Games SHOP MORE
Spin Master Toys
Spin Master Soggy Doggy Board Game
from Target
$19.99
Hasbro
Pie Face Showdown! Game
from Target
$16.99
Target
Buffalo Games Bonk Board Game
from Target
$59.99$49.99
Target
Spy Code Operation Escape Board Game
from Target
$29.99
Asmodee
Star Wars Destiny Two-Player Game
from Target
$29.99
Target Teen Girls' Tops SHOP MORE
Xhilaration
Women's Day Shine Tank Juniors')
from Target
$17.99
Mossimo
Women's Racerback Tank Top
from Target
$8
Merona
Women's Shirred Cami
from Target
$8
Merona
Women's Striped Favorite Tank
from Target
$8
Xhilaration
Women's Knit Swing Tank Juniors')
from Target
$17.99
Target Board Games AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Kid Shopping
The Best Gifts For 9-Year-Olds
by Rebecca Gruber
Gift Guide
50 Kid-Approved Christmas Gifts — All $20 and Under
by Laura Lifshitz
Holiday For Kids
The Best Gifts For Kids Under 10 Years Old
by Alessia Santoro
Holiday For Kids
Forget the Batteries: 100+ Tech-Free Toys For Kiddos
by Alessia Santoro
Target Tees AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Halloween
10 T-Shirts For the Girl Who's Obsessed With Halloween — All Under $30
by Krista Jones
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne Made a Happy Little Accident With This T-Shirt
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Celebrity Style
Kendall Jenner's Graphic Tee Proves She's the Most Stylish Lakers Fan on the Court
by Sarah Wasilak
Holiday Living
The Ultimate Gift Guide For Fitness and Health
by Susi May
Target Activewear Pants AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
Over 30 Perfect Fitness Gifts You'll Be Obsessed With — All Under $20
by Dominique Astorino
Kate Middleton
This 1 Detail on Kate Middleton's Sweatpants Makes Them Super Chic
by Johnni Macke
Plus Size Fashion
10 Track Pants Made For Girls With Curves That Are Equally Sporty and Chic
by Sarah Wasilak
Shopping Guide
Stylish Gear For Your Fall Workouts — All Under $25
by Rebecca Brown
Books Women's Fashion AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Humor
30 Totally Necessary Gifts For That Friend Who's ALWAYS Down to Drink
by Brittney Stephens
Nostalgia
33 Mermaid Gifts For Aspiring Ariels
by Macy Cate Williams
Beyoncé Knowles
31 Flawless Gifts For That Friend Who Wishes She Were Beyoncé
by Brittney Stephens
Gift Guide
22 Avocado Gadgets and Trinkets For Your BFF Who Always Orders a Side of Guac
by Victoria Messina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds