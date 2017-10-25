 Skip Nav
New on Netflix in October: 45 New Titles, Including Stranger Things Season 2!
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell Just Convinced Us Veronica Mars Is Coming Back For Real: "It's Going to Happen"
Opinion
Um, Honestly, I Don't Really Care If Gabriel Dies on The Walking Dead
Spotted: Nostalgic Gossip Girl Halloween Costumes

Gossip Girl may be gone, but it's certainly not forgotten. The CW series lives on in our memories and headbands — and by the new fans who are constantly discovering it on Netflix. The characters are known as much for their fashion choices as for their dramatic lifestyles, making them the perfect crowd to inspire stylish Halloween costumes. Hoping to channel the Upper East Siders on Oct. 31? Check out our top costume suggestions for the most memorable characters and looks.

Additional reporting by Kelsie Gibson

Blair Waldorf
Serena van der Woodsen
Chuck Bass
Dan Humphrey
Nate Archibald
Jenny Humphrey
Vanessa Abrams
Lily van der Woodsen
Rufus Humphrey
Georgina Sparks
Dorota Kishlovsky
NostalgiaHalloween CostumesGossip GirlHalloweenTV
