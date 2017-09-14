 Skip Nav
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 44 Movies You Need to Know About This Fall
Nostalgia
12 Scary Movies From Your Childhood That Probably Made You Wet the Bed
Stranger Things
12 Big Details We Have About Stranger Things Season 2

Grey’s Anatomy Season 14 Premiere Date

Can't Wait For Grey’s Anatomy Season 14? The Premiere Date Isn't Far Off

If you're anything like us, you're champing at the bit for Grey's Anatomy to come back. Between all the love triangles, surprise reunions, and new characters (looking at you, Abigail Spencer!), the emotional roller coaster of a medical drama needs to return as soon as possible. Luckily for all of us, the premiere date for season 14 isn't that far off. In fact, start getting the guest list for your viewing party ready now, because we only have to wait until Thursday, Sept. 28, at 8:00 p.m. ET to see Meredith, Alex, and the rest of the gang again!

Judging from the brief season 14 trailer, which was released on Monday, the two-hour season premiere of Grey's Anatomy hints at some serious sexual tension between Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Jackson (Jesse Williams), whose relationship seems to be going from friends to something more. There's also a reunion for Teddy (Kim Raver) and Owen (Kevin McKidd) in store, as well as a quick shot of Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) staring out at the bay like someone in a sad music video. Maybe it has something to do with Owen's sister, Megan (played by Abigail Spencer, who's replacing Bridget Regan), asking Nathan (Martin Henderson) about his love life? Fortunately for all of us, we don't have to wait too long to find out.

Image Source: ABC
Join the conversation
Grey's AnatomyTV
Join The Conversation
Grey's Anatomy
by Quinn Keaney
Most Shocking Grey's Anatomy Moments
Grey's Anatomy
10 Grey's Anatomy Moments So Shocking That the Pain Is Still Fresh
by Ryan Roschke
Things That Always Happen on Grey's Anatomy
Grey's Anatomy
18 Things That Happen in Every Grey's Anatomy Episode
by Marina Liao
Grey's Anatomy's Most Memorable Moments
Grey's Anatomy
17 Times Grey's Anatomy Made You the Person You Are Today
by Sundi Rose
Grey's Anatomy's Saddest Character Deaths
Grey's Anatomy
The Most Heartbreaking Character Exits on Grey's Anatomy, Ranked
by Nicole Weaver
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds