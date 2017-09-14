Can't Wait For Grey’s Anatomy Season 14? The Premiere Date Isn't Far Off

If you're anything like us, you're champing at the bit for Grey's Anatomy to come back. Between all the love triangles, surprise reunions, and new characters (looking at you, Abigail Spencer!), the emotional roller coaster of a medical drama needs to return as soon as possible. Luckily for all of us, the premiere date for season 14 isn't that far off. In fact, start getting the guest list for your viewing party ready now, because we only have to wait until Thursday, Sept. 28, at 8:00 p.m. ET to see Meredith, Alex, and the rest of the gang again!

Judging from the brief season 14 trailer, which was released on Monday, the two-hour season premiere of Grey's Anatomy hints at some serious sexual tension between Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Jackson (Jesse Williams), whose relationship seems to be going from friends to something more. There's also a reunion for Teddy (Kim Raver) and Owen (Kevin McKidd) in store, as well as a quick shot of Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) staring out at the bay like someone in a sad music video. Maybe it has something to do with Owen's sister, Megan (played by Abigail Spencer, who's replacing Bridget Regan), asking Nathan (Martin Henderson) about his love life? Fortunately for all of us, we don't have to wait too long to find out.