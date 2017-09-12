 Skip Nav
Grey's Anatomy's Season 14 Trailer Teases a Sweet Reunion For 2 Characters

The delicious scent of love triangles, baffling medical cases, hook-ups in the on-call room, and general misery is in the air, which can only mean one thing: Grey's Anatomy is almost back! The first teaser for season 14 of the medical drama has dropped, and it hints at a romance between Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Jackson (Jesse Williams), as well as a reunion for Teddy (Kim Raver) and Owen (Kevin McKidd). Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), of course, is looking a little forlorn, but maybe it has something to do with Megan (the recast Abigail Spencer) asking Nathan (Martin Henderson) about his love life?

The brief trailer, set to Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do," also teases the final season of Scandal and the fourth season of How to Get Away With Murder. Luckily, Shondaland's original #TGIT lineup is back this Fall, so check out the trailer above before the shows return on Thursday, Sept. 28.

