Exclusive: Your Weekend Isn't Complete Without Watching Half the Animal's New Music Video

If your weekend is in need of a little boost, look no further than the latest offering from Half the Animal. The LA-based alt-rock group just dropped their new single, "Bad Bad Love," which has just the kind of addictive pop edge that will have you slamming the repeat button. Let's just say that if you have a thing for Maroon 5 (you've been listening to "What Lovers Do" nonstop, admit it), "Bad Bad Love" will be making its way to the top of your Spotify playlists in no time, and we have the exclusive (and trippy) music video to prove it. Check out your next obsession above.