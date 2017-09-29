Maroon 5 and SZA's "What Lovers Do" Music Video Is Trippy, but So Damn Cute

Maroon 5 and SZA clearly couldn't decide which theme they wanted to use for their "What Lovers Do" music video, so they just settled on using them all. The result, directed by frequent Taylor Swift collaborator Joseph Kahn, is an adorable romp through a ton of different storylines as the bouncy track plays in the background. Surfing with dolphins? Check. Running through a field of butterflies? Check. Transforming into a giant King Kong-sized monster and stomping through a city? Check, obviously (no lovesick blue turtles this time, though).