The Perfect Playlist for Grown-Up Halloween Parties

The entire month of October is essentially a countdown to Halloween, so why not celebrate every day with some sweet and spooky tunes? We've put together a playlist for all your Halloween festivities, and it includes everything from classics like "Monster Mash" to radio-friendly pop tunes from Lady Gaga. After all, you don't have to be a kid to love Halloween! Plus, you'll need something to listen to while putting the final touches on your costume and pre-gaming for the big night. Bookmark this page or follow the playlist on Spotify.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Arturo Torres
Lorenzo3391042 Lorenzo3391042 4 years
Why don't you have a listen to my Halloween song? http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8u6LzAweiSk
leeluvfashion leeluvfashion 6 years
I love the choices especially the first three (glad to see Elfman get two worthy mentions!). And how classic is Thriller and Bad Moon Rising. Heart. On my playlist I would have to throw in: - "George Romero" by Sprites - "Time Warp" from Rocky Horror Picture Show - "Monster Mash" by Bobby Pickett - "Heads Will Roll" (A-Trak Remix) by Yeah Yeah Yeahs - "Walk Like an Egyptian" by The Puppini Sisters - "Somebody's Watching Me" by Rockwell - "Shakin" by Rooney (I imagine a zombie disease causing tremors) - "I Put A Spell On You" by Screaming Jay Hawkins
deanna024 deanna024 6 years
No Witchy Women by the Eagles? No Frankenstein by the Edgar Winter Group? Love the Warren Zevon inclusion, though.
