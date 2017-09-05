 Skip Nav
15 Halloween Party Games That Will Spook Your Guests, Not Your Wallet

There's no denying Halloween was meant for parties. From the costumes and candy to the thrills, chills, and squeals, this ghostly holiday is the perfect excuse to tap into your wild side, get a little crazy, and have some hair-raising fun.

So if you're looking to celebrate with your own spook-tacular soirée, ahead are 15 party game ideas that will guarantee an eerie good time. And the best part? They're all supercheap — if not free — so you can spook your guests without scaring your wallet!

Themed Scavenger Hunt
Horror Movie Trivia
Apple Bobbing . . . With a Twist
Trick or Treat
Doughnuts on a String
Magic Potions
Halloween Bingo
Fill the Pumpkin
Halloween Charades
Pop-Up Mad Laboratory
Halloween Jinx
Guess the Villain
Murder Mystery
Nightmare Before Christmas Operation
Scary Treasure Hunt
Bonus: Don't Forget the Costume Contest!
