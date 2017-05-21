 Skip Nav
Halsey Performance at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Halsey Gives Off Major Rihanna Vibes During Her BBMAs Performance

After taking home three trophies for her hit "Closer" with The Chainsmokers, Halsey hit the Billboard Music Awards stage on Sunday for her first solo award show performance. Halsey belted out her new single, "Now or Never," giving off some major Rihanna vibes. Check it out above now.

