 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
49 Reactions We Had While Watching the Mind-Blowing Game of Thrones Finale
Game of Thrones
The Best Moment of the Game of Thrones Finale Came Straight Outta Winterfell
Game of Thrones
These 31 Epic Game of Thrones T-Shirts Rule More Than the 7 Kingdoms
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Who We Want to See in the Inevitable Hamilton Movie

First things first: there has not been an announcement about a Hamilton movie — yet. But a movie based on the wildly popular Broadway musical is pretty much inevitable, and I'm already dream casting the film in my head.

As the critical success of La La Land attests, audiences will pay good money to see a movie musical. The Weinstein Company is already working on a movie version of In the Heights, the 2008 Tony Award-wining musical from creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, and with a national tour exposing more fans to Hamilton, it's only a matter of time before we hear news of a movie.

As anyone who has seen the hip-hop musical on Broadway can attest, Hamilton deserves every ounce of hype that's been heaped upon it. The music is insanely catchy, and the casting is pure genius. On Broadway, the roles of Alexander Hamilton, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and other white historical figures are played by black and Latinx actors, which is completely intentional, according to Miranda. He told the New York Times, "Our cast looks like America looks now. It's a way of pulling you into the story and allowing you to leave whatever cultural baggage you have about the founding fathers at the door." The more you listen to the soundtrack, the more you forget that the story is actually about a bunch of white guys, which is precisely the point.

In casting the movie, we'd stay true to Miranda's vision and cast actors of color in the key roles, and with so many musicians crossing over into film and TV, we have a huge pool of talent to chose from. Here's our wish list of who would play who in the Hamilton movie.

Related
29 Gifts For the Young, Scrappy, and Hungry Hamilton Fan

Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton
Donald Glover as Aaron Burr
John Legend as George Washington
Beyoncé as Eliza Schuyler
Solange Knowles as Angelica Schuyler
Justin Timberlake as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson
Drake as Hercules Mulligan and James Madison
Lady Gaga as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds
Chance the Rapper as Philip Hamilton and John Laurens
Sacha Baron Cohen as King George
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
HamiltonMovie CastingMusicMovies
Join The Conversation
Spotify
Sink Your Teeth Into This Sexy and Spooky Halloween Playlist
by Tara Block
Taylor Swift Look What You Made Me Do Video Costumes
Taylor Swift
by Kelsie Gibson
Pink "What About Us" Lyric Video
Pink
Pink's "What About Us" Is the Gorgeous Ballad You Need to Close Out the Summer
by Quinn Keaney
Ed Sheeran's MTV VMAs 2017 Performance
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran and Lil Uzi Vert Bless the VMAs With the Mashup You Never Knew You Needed
by Caitlin Hacker
References in Taylor Swift "Look What You Made Me Do" Video
Music
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds