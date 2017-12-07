This $14 Snitch Fidget Spinner (on Amazon!) Is the Best Harry Potter Stocking Stuffer

Merlin's beard! We have found a stocking stuffer that Harry Potter fans will freak out over. This Wiitin Harry Potter Snitch Fidget Spinner ($14) is a fun little surprise for people of all ages. Plus, the shiny oil slick finish is downright mesmerizing.

All you have to do is flick the wings and they'll go spinning around the ball. Besides being enjoyable to play with, fidget spinners also help with anxiety and focusing. Many people who bought the item are very pleased with it, giving it five stars. One buyer even took a video of the product.

Think ahead like Hermione and buy this fidget spinner now before it sells out. It's such a pleasant treat that you'll forget all about any pumpkin pasties or cauldron cakes.