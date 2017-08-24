 Skip Nav
My 14-Year-Old Self Wants This High School Musical 4 Trailer to Be Real

Last month, one person decided to break the hearts of High School Musical fans everywhere. This person made a fake trailer for the fake fourth installment in the franchise, which is fakely titled Once a Wildcat. And, well, it's pretty f*ckin' good. We're catching up with all our faves 10 years later, and they are living their best tumultuous 20-something lives. Troy still isn't over Gabriella! Sharpay is making moves in the Broadway world! Ryan is married (to a man, I hope) with kids! I've watched this trailer a solid 60 times, and now I'm convinced this needs to happen. While I recognize that it's extremely unlikely, at least I'll have this fake trailer to keep me warm in the cold, empty years to come. Miss you, Wildcats.

