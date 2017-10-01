 Skip Nav
Books
13 Books Becoming Movies in 2018
Best of 2017
24 Beloved Shows That Are Ending in 2017
Nostalgia
12 Scary Movies From Your Childhood That Probably Made You Wet the Bed
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Why Not Take a Crazy Chance With These Hilary Duff Halloween Costumes?

Hilary Duff has spent most of her life in the spotlight, which means she has plenty of inspiration for Halloween costumes. While Lizzie McGuire is definitely her most iconic role, there are plenty of other movie and TV show characters you can channel this season. And don't exclude her music videos! There are quite a few gems from her Metamorphosis album. Make your Halloween extranostalgic this year by putting together these Hilary Duff costumes.

Related
Relive Your Childhood With These Nostalgic Disney Channel Halloween Costumes

Lizzie McGuire
Animated Lizzie McGuire
A Cinderella Story
Agent Cody Banks
The Lizzie McGuire Movie
Cadet Kelly
Casper Meets Wendy
"So Yesterday" Music Video
"Why Not" Music Video
"Come Clean" Music Video
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Pop Culture Halloween CostumesNostalgiaHalloween CostumesHalloweenHilary DuffTVMovies
Join The Conversation
Nostalgia
by Hilary White
Zombie Princess Jasmine Halloween Makeup
Halloween
This Zombie Princess Jasmine Costume Is Both Gross and Gorgeous
by Jessica Cruel
Best Late-'90s and Early 2000s Horror Movies
Nostalgia
17 Horror Movies That Scared the Low-Rise Hollister Jeans Off Every Millennial
by Brinton Parker
Nintendo Costumes For Kids
Nostalgia
20 Nostalgic Nintendo Costumes Your Kid Can Rock This Halloween
by Alessia Santoro
Primark Halloween Collection 2017
Halloween
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds