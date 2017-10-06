Friendly Reminder: Ryan Reynolds May Never Be Hotter Than He Is in The Amityville Horror

Guys. Guys. The remake of The Amityville Horror might have premiered in 2005, but it's never far from our minds. True, it's not the greatest horror movie to come out in the last decade, but one very special person makes the whole thing watchable: Ryan Reynolds. Unlike his character in Deadpool, Reynolds is a vision of physical perfection, and — if we may be so bold — at peak hotness. In addition to kick-starting our love of seeing Reynolds on screen, his role in the horror flick also taught us a valuable lesson: it's much easier to forgive someone for being possessed by demons and trying to murder their family if they do it while having an eight-pack.