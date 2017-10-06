 Skip Nav
Friendly Reminder: Ryan Reynolds May Never Be Hotter Than He Is in The Amityville Horror

Guys. Guys. The remake of The Amityville Horror might have premiered in 2005, but it's never far from our minds. True, it's not the greatest horror movie to come out in the last decade, but one very special person makes the whole thing watchable: Ryan Reynolds. Unlike his character in Deadpool, Reynolds is a vision of physical perfection, and — if we may be so bold — at peak hotness. In addition to kick-starting our love of seeing Reynolds on screen, his role in the horror flick also taught us a valuable lesson: it's much easier to forgive someone for being possessed by demons and trying to murder their family if they do it while having an eight-pack.

Q: Who in Their Right Mind Chops Wood in Pajama Bottoms? A: Who Cares?
We Would Risk Living in a Haunted House If It Meant Sleeping in That Bed
This Wet T-Shirt Contest Is a Little Murdery For Our Tastes, but We'll Still Take It
We Have Whiplash From Staring at This GIF For So Long, and We Don't Care
Creepily Watching a Family While Plotting Their Deaths Never Looked So Good
Much Glisten. So Sweat. Wow.
Crouching in a Dank Basement Is Now High on Our List of Hobbies
God Bless These PJ Bottoms, For Real
Like, For Really Real
"I Love Long, Moonlit Strolls With Shirtless Men" Would Make a Great Tinder Bio, Now That We're Thinking About It
In Which Ryan Reynolds's Hotness Counteracts the Effects of Heinous '70s Clothing
He's Traumatized by Ghostly Visions, and We're Traumatized by the Fact We'll Never Get to Feel That Bicep in Person
Let's Hope He Can Rip Off His Shirt as Fast as He Can Take the Blanket Off His Bed
Even His Suspicious Face Is Cute
A;LSDKFJ;ALSKDJF
