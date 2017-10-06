 Skip Nav
Books
13 Books Becoming Movies in 2018
Netflix
8 Totally Underrated Netflix Original Movies
Fall TV
Stranger Things Age Investigation: How Old Are the Kids in the Cast?
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
24 Horror Movies That Scared the Sh*t Out of Us

Among the many cheesy, laughable, and downright boring horror movies out there, there exist a handful of gems, movies that will actually make you reconsider your choice to live as an adult without a nightlight. We recently compiled a list of the scariest movies from the last five years, and it inspired us to share our all-time picks for the films that really frightened us. Some of these movies are as recent as 10 Cloverfield Lane, while others go all the way back to the '70s. If you're looking for a good horror movie to watch this weekend, you've come to the right place. Without further ado, here are the movies that caused us irreparable damage.

Related
The 19 Best Horror Movies of the 2000s
16 Iconic '90s Horror Movies That Still Hold Up
The 10 Best Horror Movies of the Last 5 Years

The Strangers
The Grudge
House of 1000 Corpses
The Woman in Black
The Shining
The Orphanage
Wait Until Dark
Paranormal Activity
The Ring
It Follows
What Lies Beneath
Sinister
The Conjuring
V/H/S 2
Poltergeist
The Exorcist
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
When a Stranger Calls
The Babadook
Don't Look Now
The Poughkeepsie Tapes
10 Cloverfield Lane
Darkness Falls
The Descent
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Halloween EntertainmentHorrorHalloweenMovies
Alessandra Ambrosio
17 Fun and Sexy Halloween Costume Ideas to Steal From Alessandra Ambrosio
by Alessandra Foresto
Last-Minute Halloween Costumes For Kids
Parenting
The Ultimate Guide to Last-Minute Kids' Costumes
by Murphy Moroney
Branded Halloween Costumes
DIY
62 Halloween Costumes Inspired by Your Favorite Things, From Boxed Wine to Target
by Hilary White
Simple Halloween Costumes
Budget Tips
40+ Easy Halloween Costumes For Lazy Partygoers
by Kelsey Kennick
Kids Halloween Costumes From Walmart
Parenting
50 Halloween Costumes For Kids You Can Buy at Walmart Right Flippin' Now
by Murphy Moroney
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds