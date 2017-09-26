This Is Us FINALLY Reveals How Jack Dies in the Season 2 Premiere

Warning: major spoilers for the This Is Us season two premiere ahead.



This Is Us has been full of shocking and emotional twists, but none of them compare to the season-two premiere on Tuesday night. After months of teasing (and countless fan theories), we finally got a huge clue about how Jack Pearson dies: in a house fire. Following Rebecca and Jack's huge fight during the season-one finale, the premiere picks up the next day. Even though they still have a bit of work to do in their marriage, that night, Rebecca shows up at Miguel's door to bring Jack back home.

The only problem is that he's not ready to come back. He reveals that his drinking problem has worsened and that he needs to work things out on his own before he can come home and be the husband and father their family deserves. But Rebecca, being the strong-willed woman we all know and love, doesn't take "no" for an answer. She helps him to the car and tells him, "In a few months from now, everything will be back to normal."

Fast-forward to the not-so-distant future, and Rebecca is seen driving in the car, wearing a Steelers jersey, alone. The only thing in the passenger seat is a Ziplock bag full of Jack's personal effects. The screen then cuts to a teenage Kate and Randall crying — nay, sobbing — in Miguel's home. Kate tells Randall that she needs to go find Kevin so that she can tell him herself. Just when you think you can't take anymore, the screen goes back to Rebecca. As she pulls up to their Pearson mailbox, the camera pulls out to reveal their burnt house. Looks like one of those fan theories might be true, after all: Jack dies in a house fire. Only, it wasn't in Miguel's home; it was in his own. Needless to say, we have A LOT of questions, all of which will hopefully be answered during the rest of this season.