 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Titanic Director Reveals Why He Killed Jack, and Your Heart Will Not Go On
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 45 Movies You Need to Know About
Best of 2017
23 Beloved Shows We Said Goodbye to in 2017
Holiday Entertainment
The 18 Best Christmas Movies You Can Watch on Netflix

James Cameron's Quotes About Jack's Death in Titanic 2017

Titanic Director Reveals Why He Killed Jack, and Your Heart Will Not Go On

Its been 20 years since Titanic was first released in theaters, and fans of the movie have yet to get over Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio)'s death. The film's director, James Cameron, was recently asked about his decision to kill off the beloved character, and you may or may not agree with his explanation. "Obviously it was an artistic choice," he told Vanity Fair. "[The door] was just big enough to hold [Rose], and not big enough to hold him."

While Cameron admits he finds it "kind of silly" to still discuss the heartbreaking scene 20 years later, he does take pride in the fact that "the film was effective in making Jack so endearing to the audience that it hurts them to see him die."

Related
12 Fascinating Things You Probably Didn't Know About Titanic

According to Cameron, the film would have been "meaningless" if Jack survived the ill-fated ship. "The film is about death and separation," he told the publication. "He had to die. So whether it was that, or whether a smoke stack fell on him, he was going down. It's called art; things happen for artistic reasons, not for physics reasons."

ADVERTISEMENT

When pressed about whether or not he did enough to dispel the myth that Jack could have easily fit on the door alongside Rose (played by Kate Winslet), Cameron responded, "I was in the water with the piece of wood putting people on it for about two days getting it exactly buoyant enough so that it would support one person with full free-board, meaning that [Rose] wasn't immersed at all in the 28 degree water so that she could survive the three hours it took until the rescue ship got there."

Related
The 1 Thing About Titanic That Has Bothered Me For Almost 20 Years

In the end, the noted director stood by his decision to leave Jack to freeze to death. "That's what it would have taken for [Rose] to survive," he argued. Fans will be able to debate whether or not that is true when the movie returns to theaters for one week only in 2D and 3D (!) starting Dec. 1.

Image Source: Everett Collection
Join the conversation
NostagiaTitanicJames CameronMovies
Nostalgia
I Ate the Last Dinner Served on the Titanic. Feast Your Eyes . . .
by Hedy Phillips
'90s Movies to Show Your Kids
Nostalgia
These Are the 15 Movies From the '90s That You Need to Watch With Your Kids
by Alessia Santoro
Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet Auction Charity Dinner
Titanic
Calling All Titanic Fans: You Can Win a Dinner Date With Leo and Kate
by Monica Sisavat
Titanic Theory That Jack Doesn't Exist
Nostalgia
Yet Another Theory About Rose and Jack on That Door in Titanic Is Here to F*ck You Up
by Quinn Keaney
Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio Pictures
Titanic
Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's Friendship Makes Our Hearts Go On
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds