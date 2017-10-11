Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's Second Act Movie Details
Real-Life BFFs Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini Are Joining Forces on the Big Screen
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini have been friends for decades, and now they're making their fans' dreams come true with a new project. Remini, who is the godmother of Lopez's twins Max and Emme, is joining her pal's upcoming romantic comedy, Second Act. The movie will follow a Big Box store employee who switches up her life and her lifestyle, according to Deadline. Lopez's character will get a chance to prove street smarts are just as valuable as a college degree and have a chance at achieving her own . . . wait for it . . . second act. Remini is playing Joan, Lopez's best friend and fellow Big Box employee. There's no release date yet, but we can't wait to see these real-life besties onscreen together in the movie.
