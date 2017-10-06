 Skip Nav
The Cutest Pictures of Jennifer Lopez and Her Twins Max and Emme

Over the past couple years, Jennifer Lopez has offered fans a glimpse into her life as a mom with supercute snaps of her twins, Max and Emme. She and her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, welcomed the kids in February 2008, and since then, she's shared more than a few adorable pictures of the pair on Instagram.

Back in May 2015, Jennifer opened up about motherhood when she sat down with Ellen DeGeneres. "I love my kids," she said. "I wish I would have four or five more." She added, "The fact that you get to love somebody unconditionally in that way and not even care if they love you back — you just love them so much. Like that relationship, that's the biggest blessing in the world." So sweet! Keep reading for some of Jennifer Lopez's best family snaps on Instagram, then check out her sexiest snaps since the '90s.

Additional reporting by Celia Fernandez

