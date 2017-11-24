Prince Fans Weren't Exactly Thrilled by Jimmy Fallon's Thanksgiving Day Parade Tribute

Jimmy Fallon's questionable choice to cover Prince at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade left some of the Purple One's fans out in the cold on Thursday. Although the Tonight Show host bounced energetically through a version of "Let's Go Crazy" on the streets of NYC with some help from The Roots, the fact he attempted to cover the 1984 Prince and the Revolution song at all left a bad taste in the mouth of some Twitter users. Needless to say, more than a few were convinced the late icon was looking down on the parade performance with plenty of side-eye.

As I watch Jimmy Fallon ruin "Let's Go Crazy," I'm thankful that Prince isn't alive to see this. — Grant Pardee (@grantpa) November 23, 2017





The Roots are allowed to cover Prince. More than allowed. Jimmy Fallon is not. — Jen Chaney (@chaneyj) November 23, 2017





Jimmy Fallon performing Prince in a jokey way is all kinds of wrong. — Uncommon Nasa (@UncommonNasa) November 23, 2017





"And now here's Jimmy Fallon singing a cover of Prince's 'Let's Go Crazy.' " — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) November 23, 2017





Me after watching Jimmy Fallon do Let's Go Crazy. No shade to Jimmy but stick to what you're good at. #PRINCE pic.twitter.com/LaOI5obfis — The Purple One💜 (@ThePurpleOne_07) November 23, 2017





I have some kind of feelings about hearing Prince's "Let's Go Crazy" as sung by Jimmy Fallon. 😒 At least The Roots were there. #MacysParade — Jennifer C. Martin (@notreallyjcm) November 23, 2017





That jimmy Fallon Prince cover pic.twitter.com/WVAVhdSO88 — Joey Rolen (@JoeyRolenToGo) November 23, 2017





Jimmy Fallon singing Prince has convinced me that we all died last November and I was sent to that special place in Hell. — USA 🇺🇸 (@SarahThyre) November 23, 2017





🐵🙈🙉🙊 pic.twitter.com/xPj5nzaJuE — JustJune (@JustJune8) November 23, 2017





Jimmy Fallon covered Prince? How is that even legal — Sporks Pantalones (@sporks) November 23, 2017





Exec 2: "Cool ... but what if we had Jimmy Fallon sing vocals?" — Bill Kuchman (@billkuchman) November 23, 2017





My real hope is that one day, as a nation, we'll be able to forgive Jimmy Fallon for pretending to sing Prince in front of Macy's underneath an inflated Power Ranger. — Chris Cabin (@Crabin) November 23, 2017





It's not 1960, we have much better options for things to watch. — Kombucha Pizza (@jeb_idaho) November 23, 2017





Unthankful for: Jimmy Fallon doing terrible Prince covers — Yves Saint L'Orange (@CineMasai_) November 23, 2017



