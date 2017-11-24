 Skip Nav
Prince Fans Weren't Exactly Thrilled by Jimmy Fallon's Thanksgiving Day Parade Tribute

Jimmy Fallon's questionable choice to cover Prince at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade left some of the Purple One's fans out in the cold on Thursday. Although the Tonight Show host bounced energetically through a version of "Let's Go Crazy" on the streets of NYC with some help from The Roots, the fact he attempted to cover the 1984 Prince and the Revolution song at all left a bad taste in the mouth of some Twitter users. Needless to say, more than a few were convinced the late icon was looking down on the parade performance with plenty of side-eye.

