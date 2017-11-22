 Skip Nav
Jurassic World 2 Clip

Aw! Chris Pratt Pets a Tiny Dinosaur in New Jurassic World Footage

It's been more than a couple years since Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard brought us back into the dinosaur kingdom with Jurassic World. Luckily (or unluckily, depending on how you look at it), we haven't seen the last of these gargantuan prehistoric creatures. Time is ticking down to the June 2018 release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and this week, we finally got to see some footage of the sequel. Unfortunately, the clip — which was shared by director Colin Trevorrow on Twitter — is only six seconds long. But considering it shows Pratt melting while petting a tiny dinosaur, we will happily accept it. The real issue is not watching it 100+ times.

Jurassic World 2Jurassic WorldChris PrattMovies
