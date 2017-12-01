 Skip Nav
Hold Up: Kate Winslet Auditioned For Titanic With Matthew McConaughey?!
Kate Winslet Talks About Titanic With Stephen Colbert

Hold Up: Kate Winslet Auditioned For Titanic With Matthew McConaughey?!

It's been 20 years since Titanic's premiere, and we're somehow still finding out juicy new tidbits about the iconic film. In light of the movie's two-decade anniversary, leading lady Kate Winslet stopped by The Late Show, where she told Stephen Colbert some interesting facts about what went down behind the scenes. After admitting that she "absolutely never" listens to Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On," Winslet revealed that she actually auditioned for the movie with Matthew McConaughey, who was being considered for the role of Jack. Say what?! Watch the rest of Winslet's interview above to hear her other revelations about the movie (like who actually drew her like one of their French girls — because it wasn't Leonardo DiCaprio!).
Join the conversation
Latest Entertainment
