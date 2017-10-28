10 Kristen Wiig Characters to Channel For Halloween

From Saturday Night Live to the silver screen, Kristen Wiig has won over fans again and again with her hilarious, unforgettable characters. On SNL, she became known for popular personas like Gilly, Dooneese, and the Target Lady, and in 2011, she brought her signature wit to the big screen with her role as Annie in Bridesmaids. For a funny costume everyone's sure to love, take a look at all kinds of SNL Halloween costume ideas, then find out how to dress up as these hysterical Kristen Wiig characters — and get ready to paaaarty!