13 Iconic Horror Movies Inspired by Real-Life Events
30 Friends Quotes You're Still Using Every Week
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now
10 Kristen Wiig Characters to Channel For Halloween

From Saturday Night Live to the silver screen, Kristen Wiig has won over fans again and again with her hilarious, unforgettable characters. On SNL, she became known for popular personas like Gilly, Dooneese, and the Target Lady, and in 2011, she brought her signature wit to the big screen with her role as Annie in Bridesmaids. For a funny costume everyone's sure to love, take a look at all kinds of SNL Halloween costume ideas, then find out how to dress up as these hysterical Kristen Wiig characters — and get ready to paaaarty!

Gilly
Garth and Kat
Target Lady
Dooneese
Penelope
Dueling Bridesmaids
Judy Grimes
Chani Lastnamé From Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Aunt Linda
Erin Gilbert
