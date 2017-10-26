Saturday Night Live Halloween Costumes
Memorable SNL Characters That Make For Hilarious Halloween Costumes
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Memorable SNL Characters That Make For Hilarious Halloween Costumes
As you search for the perfect Halloween costume, look no further than these funny, memorable Saturday Night Live characters. To help you come up with a hilarious look, we've rounded up some of the best characters to hit the SNL stage, including everyone from the Spartan cheerleaders to the Church Lady to Matt Foley, the motivational speaker who, as you might know, lives in a van down by the river. With tips on what to wear and how to act, this SNL inspiration is perfect for funny group costumes and clever solo costumes.
0previous images
5more images