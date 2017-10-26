 Skip Nav
Memorable SNL Characters That Make For Hilarious Halloween Costumes

As you search for the perfect Halloween costume, look no further than these funny, memorable Saturday Night Live characters. To help you come up with a hilarious look, we've rounded up some of the best characters to hit the SNL stage, including everyone from the Spartan cheerleaders to the Church Lady to Matt Foley, the motivational speaker who, as you might know, lives in a van down by the river. With tips on what to wear and how to act, this SNL inspiration is perfect for funny group costumes and clever solo costumes.

Mary Katherine Gallagher
Matt Foley
Gilly
Samurai Futaba
Wayne and Garth
The Spartan Cheerleaders
Linda Richman
The Festrunk Brothers
The Church Lady
Stefon
The Gap Girls
The Blues Brothers
Garth and Kat
Mango
Debbie Downer
The "D*ck in a Box" Guys
The Coneheads
Bruce Dickinson
The Butabi Brothers
The Delicious Dish
Opera Man
Roseanne Roseannadanna
The Moet and Chandon Girls
The Killer Bees
Target Lady
Dieter
Sally O'Malley
MacGruber
The Culps
Mister Robinson
The Ladies Man
