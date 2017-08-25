 Skip Nav
Netflix
The 54 New Movies You Need to Watch on Netflix in September
Game of Thrones
This Compelling Theory Makes the Night King That Much More Terrifying
Netflix
What's New on Netflix in August: Nostalgic Classics and 1 of 2016's Best Musicals

Kurt Russell Voiced Elvis in Forrest Gump

This Fact About That Elvis Presley Scene in Forrest Gump Will Blow Your Mind

We're willing to bet that you know Forrest Gump like the back of your hand. The movie is packed with memorable moments, iconic quotes, and that one heartbreaking couple (Forrest and Jenny forever). But one thing you might not know? Kurt Russell is actually in the movie. While his face doesn't appear on screen, his voice certainly does for just a few precious seconds. Russell reportedly voiced Elvis Presley during the scene where a young Forrest is showing the musician his dance moves while he's staying in the Gump home. It's never been 100 percent confirmed, and his role was never credited, but it's so obvious that it's him once you watch the scene again. Another fun fact: Russell also played Elvis in the 1979 film of the same name, so he knows a thing or two about the King's voice. Check out the above scene from Forrest Gump to have your mind blown!

Join the conversation
Kurt RussellForrest GumpElvisMovies
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Interviews
This Is How Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Keep Things Fresh
by Leo Margul
Goldie Hawn People Magazine Interview May 2017
Celebrity Interviews
What Is the Secret to Goldie and Kurt's Romance? "Family, Fun, Laughs, and Sex"
by Kelsie Gibson
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Pictures
Celebrity Couples
Bask in the Glory That Is Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's Relationship Evolution
by Brittney Stephens
Goldie Hawn and Her Family at Snatched LA Premiere 2017
Celebrity Kids
Kate Hudson and Her Man Crash Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's Red Carpet Date Night
by Monica Sisavat
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell at Hollywood Walk of Fame 2017
Celebrity PDA
Kurt and Goldie Are Hollywood Royalty, and Now They Have the Stars to Prove It
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds