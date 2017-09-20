Bad News, Skynet: Linda Hamilton Is Returning to the Terminator Franchise

A sixth Terminator movie is on the way, and it's already got quite the cast. Both of the stars from the 1984 original, Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger, have agreed to return for the new installment. The Hollywood Reporter announced the exciting news at an event in LA on Tuesday, where it was also revealed that the sixth movie will pick up where T2: Judgement Day left off, ignoring the three subsequent sequels.

Hamilton hasn't appeared as Sarah Connor since 1991, but it definitely seems like the reboot is in good hands. James Cameron, who made the first two films in the franchise, wrote the story and is on board as producer, while Deadpool's Tim Miller is set to direct. The writers' room also included David Goyer (The Dark Knight), Charles Eglee (Dark Angel), and Josh Friedman (The Sarah Connor Chronicles).

At the event in LA, Cameron seemed to double down on the statements he made during his recent controversial interview about Wonder Woman. "As meaningful as [Sarah Connor] was to gender and action stars everywhere back then, it's going to make a huge statement to have that seasoned warrior that she's become return," he said. "There are 50-year-old, 60-year-old guys out there killing bad guys, but there isn't an example of that for women."

Cameron also added that the studio has begun searching for an "18-something woman" to take over as the new centerpiece of the story, which is going to be a trilogy "that can stand as single movies or form an overarching story." A release date is still TBD, but at least we know Hamilton and Schwarzenegger will both . . . be back.