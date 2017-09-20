 Skip Nav
Steven Avery
Making a Murderer: 7 Theories About What Really Happened to Teresa Halbach
Fall
17 Movies Set in the Fall to Watch With a Warm and Spicy Latte
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart Are Nonstop Laughs in the New Jumanji Sequel Trailer

Is Linda Hamilton in the New Terminator Movie?

Bad News, Skynet: Linda Hamilton Is Returning to the Terminator Franchise

A sixth Terminator movie is on the way, and it's already got quite the cast. Both of the stars from the 1984 original, Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger, have agreed to return for the new installment. The Hollywood Reporter announced the exciting news at an event in LA on Tuesday, where it was also revealed that the sixth movie will pick up where T2: Judgement Day left off, ignoring the three subsequent sequels.

Hamilton hasn't appeared as Sarah Connor since 1991, but it definitely seems like the reboot is in good hands. James Cameron, who made the first two films in the franchise, wrote the story and is on board as producer, while Deadpool's Tim Miller is set to direct. The writers' room also included David Goyer (The Dark Knight), Charles Eglee (Dark Angel), and Josh Friedman (The Sarah Connor Chronicles).

At the event in LA, Cameron seemed to double down on the statements he made during his recent controversial interview about Wonder Woman. "As meaningful as [Sarah Connor] was to gender and action stars everywhere back then, it's going to make a huge statement to have that seasoned warrior that she's become return," he said. "There are 50-year-old, 60-year-old guys out there killing bad guys, but there isn't an example of that for women."

Cameron also added that the studio has begun searching for an "18-something woman" to take over as the new centerpiece of the story, which is going to be a trilogy "that can stand as single movies or form an overarching story." A release date is still TBD, but at least we know Hamilton and Schwarzenegger will both . . . be back.

Image Source: Everett Collection
Join the conversation
Entertainment NewsMovie CastingTerminatorMovies
Join The Conversation
Humor
This Grammar Quiz Will Make You Feel Like a Genius — Until You Realize It's So Wrong
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Brick Wall Optical Illusion Photo
Facebook
This Brick Wall Optical Illusion Is Making the Internet Go INSANE
by Macy Cate Williams
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How Do You Raise Money on Facebook?
Tech Tips
Here's How to Start a Personal Facebook Fundraiser to Help Hurricane Victims in Just 4 Easy Steps
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Facebook
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds