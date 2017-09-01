We're Getting an All-Female Lord of the Flies Movie Written by Men — What Could Go Wrong?

In "We Never Asked For This, but Hollywood Is Giving It to Us Anyway" news, another Lord of the Flies movie is on the way, but unlike William Golding's classic 1954 novel and the 1963 and 1990 film adaptations, this version is replacing the young male castaways with girls. Oh, and Deadline reports that it will be written and directed by two men, Scott McGehee and David Siegel, for Warner Bros.

*pause for exasperated sigh*

While the move to replace a large cast of male characters with female ones is gender progressive, in a way, the story — a plane carrying a group of British schoolboys is shot down during wartime and they're left stranded on a remote island, where they eventually devolve into a toxic society — basically negates all hope that this movie will be empowering for women in any way. Do we really need to watch a bunch of young girls destroy each other as they regress into female stereotypes within their vicious, self-contained community? Even Golding himself pointed out that his novel's story could only work with men, noting that "women are foolish to pretend they are equal to men, they are far superior and always have been."

While all-female versions of movies like Ghostbusters and the upcoming Ocean's Eight make sense, redoing Lord of the Flies in this way (which will essentially be the opposite of Wonder Woman's Themyscira) seems like a pretty obvious misstep. We've already seen similar situations play out in movies like Mean Girls, Heathers, and Jawbreaker, but the fun, campy elements of those films will presumably be absent from McGehee and Siegel's screenplay. Fortunately for everyone irritated by the news, Twitter did not hold back in sharing all the reasons the concept is a huge bummer.

imagine having such little interest in seeking out original stories about girlhood by women that you remake LORD OF THE FLIES with girls — JamesHurleyVEVO (@soalexgoes) August 30, 2017





The climax of the all-female Lord of the Flies: One girl is beaten to death by the others for not using exclamation points in her email — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) August 31, 2017





I am all for diversity in Hollywood but.....all female Lord of the Flies is a no from me pic.twitter.com/PCrZa5pvFb — Age N. (@_BetterWithAge) August 31, 2017





An all women remake of Lord of the Flies makes no sense because... the plot of that book wouldn't happen with all women. — roxane gay (@rgay) August 31, 2017





A thousand words on how they already did an all-girl Lord of the Flies and called it Mean Girls. — Courtney Enlow (@courtenlow) August 30, 2017





[flies into frame on a broom]

the thing about lord of the flies is that it's about systemic male violence + how it replicates

[flies away] — #rachelsyme (@rachsyme) August 30, 2017





"all-female Lord of the Flies remake" SOUNDS LIKE SOMEONE MISSED THE FUUUUUCKIN POINT OF LORD OF THE FLIES — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) August 30, 2017





We're literally living an all-male "Lord of the Flies" right now, but sure, let's see two male writers describe how women would be worse. — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 31, 2017





The Lord of the Flies movie feels like a studio had a big jar of "Make with Chicks?" ideas & just picked the one that made the least sense. — Sam (@unegrandefemme) August 31, 2017



