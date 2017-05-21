 Skip Nav
Lorde Wins For the Most Creative Billboard Music Awards Performance
Award Season
Announcing the Winners of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards!
Drake
Drake Basically Shut Down Las Vegas by Performing in the Fountain at the Bellagio
Celine Dion
Céline Dion Belting Out "My Heart Will Go On" Will Positively Break You

Lorde Performing at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Lorde Wins For the Most Creative Billboard Music Awards Performance

Lorde brought the club to the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night — the karaoke club, that is. The singer, who's back in the spotlight thanks to her upcoming album, Melodrama, performed "Green Light" for the crowd. Though her performance didn't require any theatrics (looking at you, Nicki Minaj), she earned a standing ovation from quite a few A-listers in the audience!

LordeBillboard Music AwardsMusicTV
