Award Season
Alien Covenant
The Bleak, Bloody Ending of Alien: Covenant
Fall TV
Here's Your First Peek at Fall's New TV Shows!

Nicki Minaj Performs at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Nicki Minaj's Latest Leather-Clad Performance Is Almost Too Hot For TV

Nicki Minaj kicked off the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday with a medley of her latest hits (including "No Frauds"), and hot damn. The star rocked the hell out of a leather getup and outshone featured artists like Lil Wayne and Jason Derulo. Minaj is up for the Billboard Chart Achievement Award, which she basically earned in the first eight minutes of the show alone.

