Here Are the Winners of MTV's VMAs

The 2017 MTV VMAs went down on Sunday night, and in addition to all the outrageous moments, the crazy outfits, and Taylor Swift's new music video, awards were actually handed out. The long list of nominees were on tap to get their Moon-people, since, like the MTV Movie and TV Awards, the genders have been eliminated from the awards. See who was lucky enough to nab a VMA this year!

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Kendrick Lamar, "Humble."

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ed Sheeran

BEST NEW ARTIST

Khalid

SONG OF THE SUMMER

Lil Uzi Vert, "XO Tour Llif3"

BEST COLLABORATION

Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever"

BEST POP VIDEO

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane, "Down"

BEST HIP-HOP VIDEO

Kendrick Lamar, "Humble."

BEST DANCE VIDEO

Zedd and Alessia Cara, "Stay"

BEST ROCK VIDEO

BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM (all winners)

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson, "Black SpiderMan"

The Hamilton Mixtape, "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)"

Big Sean, "Light"

Alessia Cara, "Scars to Your Beautiful"

Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley, "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL"

John Legend, "Surefire"

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Kendrick Lamar, "Humble."

BEST DIRECTION

Kendrick Lamar, "Humble."

BEST ART DIRECTION

Kendrick Lamar, "Humble."

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Kendrick Lamar, "Humble."

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Kanye West, "Fade" (Def Jam) (Teyana Taylor, Guapo, Jae Blaze, and Derek "Bentley" Watkins)

ADVERTISEMENT

BEST EDITING

Young Thug, "Wyclef Jean"

MICHAEL JACKSON VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD

Pink