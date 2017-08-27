Here Are the Winners of MTV's VMAs

 Skip Nav
The 2017 MTV VMAs went down on Sunday night, and in addition to all the outrageous moments, the crazy outfits, and Taylor Swift's new music video, awards were actually handed out. The long list of nominees were on tap to get their Moon-people, since, like the MTV Movie and TV Awards, the genders have been eliminated from the awards. See who was lucky enough to nab a VMA this year!

VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Kendrick Lamar, "Humble."

ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ed Sheeran

BEST NEW ARTIST
Khalid

SONG OF THE SUMMER
Lil Uzi Vert, "XO Tour Llif3"

BEST COLLABORATION
Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever"

BEST POP VIDEO
Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane, "Down"

BEST HIP-HOP VIDEO
Kendrick Lamar, "Humble."

BEST DANCE VIDEO
Zedd and Alessia Cara, "Stay"

BEST ROCK VIDEO

BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM (all winners)
Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson, "Black SpiderMan"
The Hamilton Mixtape, "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)"
Big Sean, "Light"
Alessia Cara, "Scars to Your Beautiful"
Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley, "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL"
John Legend, "Surefire"

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Kendrick Lamar, "Humble."

BEST DIRECTION
Kendrick Lamar, "Humble."

BEST ART DIRECTION
Kendrick Lamar, "Humble."

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Kendrick Lamar, "Humble."

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Kanye West, "Fade" (Def Jam) (Teyana Taylor, Guapo, Jae Blaze, and Derek "Bentley" Watkins)

BEST EDITING
Young Thug, "Wyclef Jean"

MICHAEL JACKSON VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD
Pink

