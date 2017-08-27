 Skip Nav
Celebrity Feuds
How Did We Get Here? A Timeline of the Taylor Swift and Kanye West Drama
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran Didn't Bring His Girlfriend to the VMAs, but You'll Recognize His Date
Award Season
Taylor Swift Ends Her "LWYMMD" Video With More Than 1 Dig at Kim and Kanye
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Best, Most Hilarious Audience Reactions at the MTV VMAs

Let's be real: one of the best things about watching the MTV VMAs is seeing how the celebrities in the crowd react throughout the show. As stars took the stage to perform and accept awards, those in the audience showed how they really felt and provided us with some of our new favorite reaction GIFs. (Special shout-out to Jack Antonoff and his banana.) Check out some of the best, most hilarious audience reactions from the VMAs, then see the full list of VMAs winners!

Ed Sheeran Giving the World's Blankest Stare
Ellen DeGeneres Being So Wonderfully Ellen DeGeneres
Pete Davidson Sipping His Drink Like, "K"
Jack Antonoff and His Banana Just Kicking It
And Cardi B. Blessing Us All With This Face
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Award SeasonMTV VMAs
Join The Conversation
Stuart Weitzman
by Brinton Parker
Paris Jackson's Speech at 2017 MTV VMAs
Paris Jackson
by Monica Sisavat
Hailey Baldwin's Zuhair Murad Jumpsuit at VMAs 2017
Hailey Baldwin
by Marina Liao
Vanessa Hudgens Hair and Makeup at the 2017 MTV VMAs
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens's Red-Hot Makeup Featured Actual Swarovski Crystals — Because YES!
by Victoria Messina
Drake Bell and Josh Peck Reunion Photo at 2017 MTV VMAs
Award Season
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds