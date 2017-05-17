 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Mayans MC: Get All the Details on the Sons of Anarchy Spinoff Series
Fall TV
Here's Your First Peek at Fall's New TV Shows!
Fall TV
Your Guide to Fall's Primetime TV Schedules
the british royals
6 Fascinating Documentaries About the Life and Death of Princess Diana

Mayans MC Details

Mayans MC: Get All the Details on the Sons of Anarchy Spinoff Series

Rejoice, Sons of Anarchy fans, because more and more details are being released about the spinoff series, Mayans MC. When and where will it take place? Are familiar faces involved? And, most importantly, has Charlie Hunnam weighed in? Check out some key details below, and as we patiently await the pilot's arrival, relive the many reasons we miss Hunnam on Sons of Anarchy, because you know what? We're still not over it, either.

The Creators

Sons of Anarchy's Kurt Sutter and Elgin James are developing the spinoff series together. Sutter will direct the pilot episode and serve as an executive producer, and James will be the co-executive producer.

The Plot

Mayans MC is set in the aftermath of Sons of Anarchy, and the story will focus on the struggles of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (JD Pardo), a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California-Mexico border.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cast

JD Pardo is playing the lead role in the series, EZ, and the cast also includes Edward James Olmos, who will play EZ's father. Actors John Ortiz, Clayton Cardenas, Raymond Cruz, Richard Cabral, and Antonio Jaramillo have also been cast, along with actresses Sarah Bolger, Jacqueline Obradors, and Andrea Londo. Oh, and yes, of course Sons of Anarchy's Emilio Rivera will make an appearance! He's already shared several glimpses of the cast and crew on Instagram.

The Charlie Hunnam Question

Since the series takes place in a post-Jax Teller world, Hunnam obviously won't be part of the cast. That said, he did say during an interview with EW that he'd be watching the spinoff, and back in December, he told TMZ that he'd be down to do a dream sequence. Fingers crossed!

Image Source: Everett Collection
Join the conversation
Mayans MCSons Of AnarchyFall TVTV
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Humor
Women Share the Most Cringeworthy Things Men Have Mansplained to Them
by Terry Carter
Disneyland Mango Bar With Tajin and Chamoy Sauce
Food News
This Disneyland Dessert Has Tajín, Chamoy, and Everything Dreams Are Made Of
by Brinton Parker
What Happens to Negan in The Walking Dead Comics?
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
What Happens in the Walking Dead Comic Books After Negan's Brutal Entrance
by Maggie Pehanick
Parenting
by Kelsey Garcia
Why Was Last Man Standing Canceled?
Tim Allen
by Maggie Pehanick
New TV Shows Fall 2017
Fall TV
by Maggie Pehanick
Fargo Season 3 Details
Ewan McGregor
Fargo Season 3: Everything You Need to Know Before the Premiere
by Maggie Pehanick
Best Ina Garten Chicken Recipes
Ina Garten
by Erin Cullum
NBC Fall TV Schedule 2017
Fall TV
by Quinn Keaney
Who Will Play Sabrina on Riverdale?
Dove Cameron
by Kelsie Gibson
The Gifted TV Show Details
Fall TV
The Gifted: What You Need to Know About Marvel's Latest TV Show
by Maggie Pehanick
Affordable Wedding Guest Dresses 2017
Summer
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds