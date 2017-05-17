Mayans MC: Get All the Details on the Sons of Anarchy Spinoff Series

Rejoice, Sons of Anarchy fans, because more and more details are being released about the spinoff series, Mayans MC. When and where will it take place? Are familiar faces involved? And, most importantly, has Charlie Hunnam weighed in? Check out some key details below, and as we patiently await the pilot's arrival, relive the many reasons we miss Hunnam on Sons of Anarchy, because you know what? We're still not over it, either.

The Creators

Sons of Anarchy's Kurt Sutter and Elgin James are developing the spinoff series together. Sutter will direct the pilot episode and serve as an executive producer, and James will be the co-executive producer.

The Plot

Mayans MC is set in the aftermath of Sons of Anarchy, and the story will focus on the struggles of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (JD Pardo), a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California-Mexico border.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cast

JD Pardo is playing the lead role in the series, EZ, and the cast also includes Edward James Olmos, who will play EZ's father. Actors John Ortiz, Clayton Cardenas, Raymond Cruz, Richard Cabral, and Antonio Jaramillo have also been cast, along with actresses Sarah Bolger, Jacqueline Obradors, and Andrea Londo. Oh, and yes, of course Sons of Anarchy's Emilio Rivera will make an appearance! He's already shared several glimpses of the cast and crew on Instagram.

The Charlie Hunnam Question

Since the series takes place in a post-Jax Teller world, Hunnam obviously won't be part of the cast. That said, he did say during an interview with EW that he'd be watching the spinoff, and back in December, he told TMZ that he'd be down to do a dream sequence. Fingers crossed!