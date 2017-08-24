38 Sexy Reasons We Miss Charlie Hunnam on Sons of Anarchy

Sons of Anarchy has been over for a good while, and we can't even tell you how much we still miss Jax Teller. Charlie Hunnam portrayed the SAMCRO member for seven seasons, and the character — spoiler alert! — is killed off in the series finale. Hunnam is ridiculously sexy in real life, and creator Kurt Sutter has gotten us all excited with a full-blown prequel on the way. Remember Jax with all these moments — especially the NSFW GIFs at the end. You're welcome.