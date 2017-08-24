 Skip Nav
The 54 New Movies You Need to Watch on Netflix in September
Nostalgia
27 Vintage Shows on Netflix You Need to Binge Next
Cole Sprouse
Riverdale's Season 2 Poster Contains a Telling Hint About Jughead's Emotional Storyline
38 Sexy Reasons We Miss Charlie Hunnam on Sons of Anarchy

Sons of Anarchy has been over for a good while, and we can't even tell you how much we still miss Jax Teller. Charlie Hunnam portrayed the SAMCRO member for seven seasons, and the character — spoiler alert! — is killed off in the series finale. Hunnam is ridiculously sexy in real life, and creator Kurt Sutter has gotten us all excited with a full-blown prequel on the way. Remember Jax with all these moments — especially the NSFW GIFs at the end. You're welcome.

That time he looks exactly like Brad Pitt.
When he predicts the future.
When he eyeballs you SO HARD.
That time he shoots a gun backward while riding a motorcycle.
This time he sticks his tongue out ever so slightly.
When he gives this look of understanding.
When he just hangs out shirtless with Opie.
When he doesn't even care who sees him kiss his Juice.
When he is lying in bed without a shirt.
When he totally loves Tara.
Then when he winks at Tara.
And then when he is just like, "We should get married."
When he rocks the long hair so well.
When he talks through a cloud of smoke.
Even the time he looks so distressed in jail.
That time he doesn't give a sh*t.
When he gets all angry-sexy.
When he's just palling around with Tig.
That time he is NOT amused.
That time he sticks out his tongue again and it's magic.
The time he makes this skeptical face.
The time he gets pensive behind the wheel.
When he just can't not make out with Tara.
When he smiles adoringly and you melt.
When he knows how to handle a Zippo.
When someone else is full of sh*t and he's like, "You're so full of sh*t."
When he's the sanest person in the room.
When he gets all protective of his lady.
When he has this.
When he makes this superserious face.
When he holds his son.
Charlie HunnamSons Of AnarchyTV
Join The Conversation
ElisabethCharriez ElisabethCharriez 2 years

It's a great way to say sweet dreams... I feel a small connection as we share a birthday, is it a sign? Ain't no way I'd be THAT lucky. One look my way with those eyes, a smirk grin, licking his lips, and I'm done for!!! That would be too easy for him. Charlie needs a challenge. I would melt too quickly. It is just the way it is. He is just too yummy. :)
