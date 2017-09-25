Dylan O'Brien Returns to the Maze Runner Franchise in the First Death Cure Trailer

 Skip Nav
Dylan O'Brien has returned to the maze. After suffering serious injuries on the set of Maze Runner: The Death Cure in 2016, production on the final installment of the beloved YA franchise was put on hold indefinitely. Now the Teen Wolf star is back and better than ever, judging from the brand new trailer for The Death Cure. The trilogy's epic finale is set to hit theaters on Jan. 26 and also stars Kaya Scodelario, Walton Goggins, and Nathalie Emmanuel.

