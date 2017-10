When reports that Tom Petty had died this week began circulating on Monday, the first thing we wanted to do was hear his music. The 66-year-old singer-songwriter was a legend, and whether he was solo or with his band, The Heartbreakers, his songs made us feel free, sing along, and rock out. With hits like "Free Fallin'" and "American Girl," here's a playlist of the most iconic Petty songs.



