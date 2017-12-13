You Have Less Than a Month to Watch All 6 Seasons of Lost Before It Leaves Netflix

We were so busy obsessing over all of the new titles hitting Netflix in January that we almost forgot to pour one out for the many, many movies and TV shows that are bidding the streaming giant adieu. In exchange for Love Actually, Bring It On, and The Godfather, it looks like Netflix is giving up the Saw franchise, Pulp Fiction, and all six seasons of Lost. Check out the rest of the titles you need to watch ASAP below!

Jan. 1

Chicago

Daddy Day Care

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Dressed to Kill

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Forrest Gump

Four Brothers

Free Willy

Grease

Gremlins

I Am Sam

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fourteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year

License to Drive

Made of Honor

Mean Girls

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Mona Lisa Smile

Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction

Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages

Pokémon: Indigo League, season 1

Pokémon: XY, seasons 1, 2

Police Academy

Pulp Fiction

Requiem for a Dream

Saw

Saw II

Saw III

Saw IV

Saw V

Saw VI

Saw: The Final Chapter

Someone Like You

The Addams Family

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Day the Earth Stood Still

The Desert Fox: The Story of Rommel

The Inn of the Sixth Happiness

The Man With One Red Shoe

The Manhattan Project

The Mighty Ducks

The Parent Trap

The Secret Garden

The Switch

Three Coins in the Fountain

White Chicks

Young Mr. Lincoln

Jan. 3

VHS

Jan. 4

Lost, seasons 1 to 6

Jan. 5

Fantasia

Fantasia 2000

The Host

Jan. 15

Sirens, seasons 1, 2

Jan. 30

Futurama, seasons 7 to 10