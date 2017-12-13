 Skip Nav
You Have Less Than a Month to Watch All 6 Seasons of Lost Before It Leaves Netflix
You Have Less Than a Month to Watch All 6 Seasons of Lost Before It Leaves Netflix

We were so busy obsessing over all of the new titles hitting Netflix in January that we almost forgot to pour one out for the many, many movies and TV shows that are bidding the streaming giant adieu. In exchange for Love Actually, Bring It On, and The Godfather, it looks like Netflix is giving up the Saw franchise, Pulp Fiction, and all six seasons of Lost. Check out the rest of the titles you need to watch ASAP below!

Jan. 1

Chicago
Daddy Day Care
Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Dressed to Kill
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Forrest Gump
Four Brothers
Free Willy
Grease
Gremlins
I Am Sam
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fourteenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year
License to Drive
Made of Honor
Mean Girls
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Mona Lisa Smile
Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction
Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages
Pokémon: Indigo League, season 1
Pokémon: XY, seasons 1, 2
Police Academy
Pulp Fiction
Requiem for a Dream
Saw
Saw II
Saw III
Saw IV
Saw V
Saw VI
Saw: The Final Chapter
Someone Like You
The Addams Family
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Day the Earth Stood Still
The Desert Fox: The Story of Rommel
The Inn of the Sixth Happiness
The Man With One Red Shoe
The Manhattan Project
The Mighty Ducks
The Parent Trap
The Secret Garden
The Switch
Three Coins in the Fountain
White Chicks
Young Mr. Lincoln

Jan. 3

VHS

Jan. 4

Lost, seasons 1 to 6

Jan. 5

Fantasia
Fantasia 2000
The Host

Jan. 15

Sirens, seasons 1, 2

Jan. 30

Futurama, seasons 7 to 10

