Here Are the 10 Incredible Books You Should Read This August

Not to freak you guys out or anything, but Summer doesn't last forever. That means you only have so long to kick back on the beach with a good read, and now that Fall is almost upon us, why wait to stock up on some of the best new books? We took a look at all the best fiction and nonfiction titles debuting in August, so get ready to fall in love with more than a few of our choices.

The Hot One
Are You Sleeping
Home Fire
Dying
Young Jane Young
A Map For Wrecked Girls
The Good Daughter
Class Mom
The Half-Drowned King
Nothing Stays Buried
