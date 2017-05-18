 Skip Nav
OITNB's Taystee and Poussey Reunited For a Black Mirror Spoof, and Now I'm Sobbing
Orange Is the New Black Black Mirror Video

OITNB's Taystee and Poussey Reunited For a Black Mirror Spoof, and Now I'm Sobbing

Warning: this post contains spoilers for Orange Is the New Black.

If you've ever sat down for a Netflix binge and found yourself thinking that Orange Is the New Black could use a sci-fi twist, or maybe that Black Mirror could benefit from some of Litchfield's wisecracking inmates, brace yourself for the crossover of your dreams: Orange Is the New Black Mirror. In this heartbreaking (and heartwarming) dream sequence, Taystee (Danielle Brooks) gets a chance to reunite with her late BFF, Poussey (Samira Wiley), who died tragically at the end of season four. Dressed exactly as the characters from Black Mirror's "San Junipero" episode, they meet up at Tucker's bar for a Jack and Coke and some truly adorable dancing. Get ready to happy cry.

Danielle BrooksSamira WileyOrange Is The New BlackNetflixTV
