 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
6 Theories About How Orange Is the New Black Season 5 Will Start
Movie Reviews
Wonder Woman Is an Important Step Forward For the DC Universe — and Women Everywhere
The Real O'Neals
Why Do the Most Inclusive TV Shows Get Canceled?
Game of Thrones
Theory Alert! Could Ser Davos Actually Be the Secret Hero on Game of Thrones?

Orange Is the New Black Season 5 Theories

6 Theories About How Orange Is the New Black Season 5 Will Start

Last season of Orange Is the New Black ended with a bang, almost literally. In the final moments of the finale, everything descends into chaos as the inmates riot. Daya gets a hold of CO Humphrey's gun and points it at his face, and that's all we know. In the months since we finished season four, we've locked in on new season five details. Now, with a handful of new pictures and an intense new clip that shows the gripping first minute of the premiere, we're determined to figure out how this all ends up. Let's go over all the possibilities.

1. Daya Shoots Humphrey

This has to be the most obvious outcome. She's already pointing the gun, and Humphrey is right there. Everyone knows Humphrey is an awful, awful man. Plus, I mean, we're sure Daya still has some hard feelings after Bennett broke her heart. Maybe she's got some issues to work out. So, for all those reasons, she fires.

2. Someone Else Fires an Entirely Different Gun

Just because we hear a gun fire, it doesn't necessarily mean it's Daya's. After all, with such an intensely escalating situation, it's possible someone calls for backup. Perhaps there's a chance someone else arrives on the scene with another gun, deems Daya a danger, and fires to put her out of commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Daya Shoots the Ceiling to Shut Everyone Up

In the first minute, it's clear Daya is overwhelmed. It seems like it's so loud, she can't hear herself think. Maybe she just fires the gun into the ceiling so everyone stops screaming at her. Then, with a clear head, she can make her choice — which, really, could be any of these other options.

4. Another Inmate Grabs the Gun and Shoots Humphrey

With so many angry, riled up inmates surrounding Daya, what's to stop someone else from grabbing the gun and shooting Humphrey? After all, he's forced Maritza to eat dead flies at gunpoint, and he's just forced Suzanne and Maureen into a crazy brutal brawl. It's safe to say a lot of these inmates want him dead, so if Daya doesn't do it, someone else will.

Related
This New Detail About Orange Is the New Black Season 5 Changes Everything

5. Daya Accidentally (or Deliberately) Shoots Someone Else

Daya has been underestimated and marginalized by many other inmates for plenty of seasons. That might explain why she just might snap and shoot someone else entirely. Then again, as we mentioned above, this is a high-stress situation, and she's clearly overwhelmed, which is why she might just shut her eyes and fire at will, no aim required.

6. No One Fires a Gun

Listen, we hate to bring this up, but it's a possibility. Maybe it's all just a fake-out, just a juicy sound effect to keep us on our toes. Since the teasers have yet to show Daya (or anyone) firing a gun, we have to consider the possibility that it doesn't happen. Since Daya is taking so long to decide what to do, maybe she gets intercepted by someone else before she has a chance to make her decision. It would certainly be the lamest outcome, but it's not impossible.

One way or another, we'll have our answer when Orange Is the New Black returns on June 9.

Image Source: Netflix
Join the conversation
Orange Is The New BlackTheoriesTV
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Orange Is the New Black
If These Quotes Don't Get You Excited About OITNB Season 5, Nothing Will
by Ryan Roschke
Soraya in Orange Is the New Black Season 5 Promo
Netflix
This Infamous Telenovela Villain Is Back to Promote Orange Is the New Black
by Celia Fernandez
American Horror Story Season 7 Instagrams
American Horror Story
3 Cryptic Hints Ryan Murphy Has Dropped About American Horror Story Season 7
by Ryan Roschke
Riverdale Season 2 Details
Cole Sprouse
Riverdale Season 2: What's About to Change for Archie and the Gang
by Kelsie Gibson
Documentaries About Climate Change on Netflix
Netflix
6 Documentaries That Will Shut Down Any Climate-Change Denier
by Lisette Mejia
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds