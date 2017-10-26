 Skip Nav
Stranger Things
Stranger Things Season 2: Everything We Know
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell Just Convinced Us Veronica Mars Is Coming Back For Real: "It's Going to Happen"
Opinion
Um, Honestly, I Don't Really Care If Gabriel Dies on The Walking Dead

Original Harry Potter Synopsis

The Original Harry Potter Synopsis J.K. Rowling Sent to Publishers Will Make You Sob

All of the publishers that turned down J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter pitches back in the day are probably still kicking themselves 20 years later. The struggling author suffered rejection after rejection (12 publishing houses passed before Bloomsbury accepted, to be exact), but she never gave up on bringing the boy wizard we know and love to life.

Related
You Should Sit Down Before Looking at the Harry Potter Studio Tour's Halloween Decor

The world is forever changed as a result of the Harry Potter series, but it all started with one synopsis that described what the novels would be about. The original summary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone that Rowling sent to publishers is now on display at the British Library in London as a part of the Harry Potter: A History of Magic exhibition. The words will warm your Potter-loving heart and make you want to reread the books (again).

"Harry Potter lives with his aunt, uncle and cousin because his parents died in a car-crash — or so he has been told. The Dursleys don't like Harry asking questions; in fact, they don't seem to like anything about him, especially the very odd things that keep happening around him (which Harry himself can't explain).

The Dursleys' greatest fear is that Harry will discover the truth about himself, so when letters start arriving for him near his eleventh birthday, he isn't allowed to read them. However, the Dursleys aren't dealing with an ordinary postman, and at midnight on Harry's birthday the gigantic Rubeus Hagrid breaks down the door to make sure Harry gets to read his post at last. Ignoring the horrified Dursleys, Hagrid informs Harry that he is a wizard, and the letter he gives Harry explains that he is expected at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in a month's time.

To the Dursleys' fury, Hagrid also reveals the truth about Harry's past. Harry did not receive the scar on his forehead in a car-crash; it is really the mark of the great dark sorcerer Voldemort, who killed Harry's mother and father but mysteriously couldn't kill him, even though he was a baby at the time. Harry is famous among the witches and wizards who live in secret all over the country because Harry's miraculous survival marked Voldemort's downfall.

So Harry, who has never had friends or family worth the name, sets off for a new life in the wizarding world. He takes a trip to London with Hagrid to buy his Hogwarts equipment (robes, wand, cauldron, beginners' draft and potion kit) and shortly afterwards, sets off for Hogwarts from Kings Cross Station (platform nine and three quarters) to follow in his parents' footsteps.

Harry makes friends with Ronald Weasley (sixth in his family to go to Hogwarts and tired of having to use second-hand spellbooks) and Hermione Granger (cleverest girl in the year and the only person in the class to know all the uses of dragon's blood). Together, they have their first lessons in magic — astronomy up on the tallest tower at two in the morning, herbology out in the greenhouses where the . . ."

Related
This Will Make You See Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in a Whole New Way

The front page is the only one on display and cuts off at this point, but there are other pages that follow underneath. The exhibition has even more to offer, including nine rooms that explore the mythological and folklore traditions that inspired the author and notes written by Rowling herself. According to Business Insider, Harry Potter: A History of Magic has already sold 30,000 advance tickets, which is the most ever sold for a British Museum exhibit. What can we say? Harry Potter is simply timeless, and this synopsis is just another reminder of that fact.

Image Source: Everett Collection
Join the conversation
Harry PotterJK RowlingBooks
Nostalgia
24 Ways to Channel Alice in Wonderland This Halloween
by Macy Cate Williams
Arthur Weasley and Amos Diggory Son Quotes Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
The Heartbreaking Detail From Goblet of Fire That We Never Noticed Before
by Tara Block
Rupert's Name in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
JK Rowling
Rupert Grint Got a Shout-Out in the Half-Blood Prince Novel — and You Probably Missed It
by Hilary White
Best Dumbledore Quotes
JK Rowling
29 Dumbledore Quotes That Will Inspire You to Do Magical Things
by Hilary White
Primark Harry Potter Collection
Harry Potter
This Irish Brand's New Harry Potter Collection Is So Damn Magical and Affordable, I'm Crying
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds