Pennywise Pumpkins Are Taking Over Social Media, So Good Luck Sleeping Tonight

Pennywise Halloween costumes are already slated to be one of the most popular picks this year after It practically destroyed the box office, but it looks like there's one offshoot of the horror film that we never could've predicted: Pennywise-inspired pumpkins. These creepy AF front-porch decorations have been taking over Instagram and Twitter this Fall, and each version is beyond terrifying. Though some DIY masters have mimicked Pennywise's nightmare-inducing likeness by painting the surface of their pumpkins, others have gone the extra mile by carving jack-o'-lanterns to look just like the demonic clown.

If you're truly a Stephen King fanatic and want to scare the living daylights out of your trick-or-treaters this year, read on to be inspired by the most frightening Pennywise pumpkins on the internet. Good luck sleeping tonight!

