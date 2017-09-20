Want to Scar Trick-or-Treaters For Life? Here's How to Dress Up as Pennywise the Clown

The It reboot is already Fall's biggest horror movie, which means you're going to see plenty of terrifying Pennywise the clowns running around on Halloween this year. While the thought of opening your door to trick-or-treaters dressed as the horrifying evil entity from Stephen King's beloved story might make you want to run and hide, we have a proposition for you: if you can't beat the clowns, why not join the clowns?

Of all 2017's best pop culture Halloween costumes, Pennywise is actually one of the easiest to pull off. Sure, his white and silver clown suit might seem elaborate at first glance, but the trick to freaking everyone out with your costume is all in the makeup. If you can properly paint your face to match Pennywise's and get a red wig or temporary red hair dye, people will barely notice anything under your chin, trust us.

What to wear: The key to Pennywise's outfit is keeping things relatively monochromatic (in this case, either silver or white). Pair silver or white leggings with a ruffled, long-sleeved shirt or dress (you can always spray paint it silver), and glue three red pom-poms down the front. Wear white, black, or red boots, and glue a red pom-pom to the toe of each. Finish it off with a pair of white or silver gloves, white face paint, a red wig, and red lipstick that you draw in two lines all the way up through your eyebrows.

ADVERTISEMENT

What to bring: A red balloon on a string, and maybe a newspaper sailboat with the name "S.S. Georgie" written on the side in black marker.

How to act: Deranged, and hungry for children. Speak in a high-pitched sing-song voice, and feel free to break into a crazy dance if the mood strikes you.